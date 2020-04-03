Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) shares are 12.75% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.39% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.99% down YTD and 14.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.66% and 0.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, William Blair recommended the DLR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $135.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.31. The forecasts give the Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $118.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 11.18% or -14.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 294.70% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.21, up 0.80% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,099,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 294,113. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 993,796 and 188,212 in purchases and sales respectively.

Power Andrew, a CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $1.75 million at $140.00 per share on Mar 30. The CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER had earlier sold another 3,024 DLR shares valued at $420850.0 on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $139.17 per share. Stein A William (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 25,000 shares at $140.00 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $3.5 million while MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Mar 17 for $131680.0 with each share fetching $131.68.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), on the other hand, is trading around $4.08 with a market cap of $1.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Prospect Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 29,031,980 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 93.75M shares after the latest sales, with 44.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prospect Capital Corporation having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lsv Asset Management with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $40.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lsv Asset Management held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 5.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.34 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.