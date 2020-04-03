Stocks that are not receiving major attention: HEXO Corp. (HEXO), Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares are -54.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.34% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.52% and -41.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Desjardins recommended the HEXO stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Underperform on March 31, 2020. 8 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.72. The forecasts give the HEXO Corp. stock a price target range of $1.79 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.51. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.78% or -41.18%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.39 with a market cap of $6.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Equitable Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,002,006 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 45.17M shares after the latest sales, with -76.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 418.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitable Holdings Inc. having a total of 466 institutions that hold shares in the company.