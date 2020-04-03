Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) shares are -13.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.99% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.68% down YTD and -16.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.34% and -6.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the KNX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KNX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.59. The forecasts give the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.67% or 14.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.99, down -2.70% from $2.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 126,897 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,605,066. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,989 and 40,412,081 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOYES JERRY, a Member of 10% group at the company, sold 850,000 shares worth $26.74 million at $31.46 per share on Feb 28. The Member of 10% group had earlier sold another 290,000 KNX shares valued at $8.63 million on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $29.76 per share.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), on the other hand, is trading around $28.29 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $94.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $15.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Alliance Data Systems Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 1,627,469 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,834,925 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.57M shares after the latest sales, with -69.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 46.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Data Systems Corporation having a total of 684 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $551.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.54 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.