Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares are -83.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -75.57% or -$19.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -83.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -77.04% and -84.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Needham recommended the LK stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on April 02, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The forecasts give the Luckin Coffee Inc. stock a price target range of $53.20 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.97% or 84.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.37 with a market cap of $25.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 81.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.90% with a share float percentage of 17.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambiar Investors, LLC with over 33.07 million shares worth more than $109.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Cambiar Investors, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 26.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.79 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.