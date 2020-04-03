Finance

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: The Macerich Company (MAC), Xerox Corporation (XRX)

By Winifred Gerald

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares are -81.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.87% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -80.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.25% and -76.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MAC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.54. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 78.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -5.70% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 475,028 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,069 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, a President at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $139450.0 at $5.58 per share on Mar 31. The President had earlier bought another 5,000 MAC shares valued at $27670.0 on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $5.53 per share. ANDERSON DANA K (Vice Chair Emeritus) bought 10,000 shares at $5.97 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $59724.0 while Healey Doug J, (EVP, Leasing) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 30 for $58500.0 with each share fetching $5.85.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), on the other hand, is trading around $18.48 with a market cap of $4.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 73 times at Xerox Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 543,077 shares. Insider sales totaled 392,956 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.34M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 203.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xerox Corporation having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 23.46 million shares worth more than $750.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $715.77 million and represent 9.96% of shares outstanding.

Finance

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Okta Inc. (OKTA), Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA)

Richard Addington - 0
Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are 0.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.99% or -$3.58 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Novartis AG (NVS), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Sue Brooks - 0
Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares are -11.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.30% or $2.67 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Winifred Gerald - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares are -34.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.19% or $4.64 higher in...
Read more

Read More

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying B2Gold Corp. (BTG)?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is -13.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of...
Read more

Summarizing The Case For Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares are -58.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.36% or -$0.04 lower in the...
Read more

Recent

Here is a breakdown of the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) stock performance

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is 40.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high...
Read more

Check out this: Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) is on the verge of a huge rally

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) is -39.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.93 and a high...
Read more

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Ring Energy Inc. (REI), Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI) shares are -78.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.34% or $0.02 higher in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us