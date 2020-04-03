Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are -1.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.47% or $0.75 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.80% and -0.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the FOLD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the FOLD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.13. The forecasts give the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.0% or 3.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.60% in the current quarter to -$0.28, up from the -$0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.06, up 41.20% from -$1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,785,861 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,082,768. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 536,796 and 618,337 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Bradley L, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $25025.0 at $10.01 per share on Mar 05. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 20,000 FOLD shares valued at $180000.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $9.00 per share. Crowley John F (Chairman & CEO) sold 9,755 shares at $9.10 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $88745.0 while Campbell Bradley L, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,003 shares on Mar 02 for $136445.0 with each share fetching $9.09.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), on the other hand, is trading around $54.56 with a market cap of $9.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at W. P. Carey Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 161,017 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.80% with a share float percentage of 170.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W. P. Carey Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.6 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 billion and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.