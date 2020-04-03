Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Corteva Inc. (CTVA), Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) shares are -24.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.20% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.67% down YTD and -22.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.87% and -23.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the CTVA stock is a Positive, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CTVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.11. The forecasts give the Corteva Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.89% or 7.33%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, up 3.80% from $1.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.15 and $1.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 193,190 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 236,170. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,800 and 144,593 in purchases and sales respectively.

GLENN TIMOTHY P, a EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $148850.0 at $29.77 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier bought another 35,000 CTVA shares valued at $981750.0 on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $28.05 per share. GAJARIA RAJAN (EVP, Business Platforms) bought 2,850 shares at $30.00 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $85496.0 while ANDREOTTI LAMBERTO, (Director) sold 90 shares on Feb 03 for $2620.0 with each share fetching $29.11.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), on the other hand, is trading around $26.74 with a market cap of $7.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PTON’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $258.8 million. This represented a 44.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $466.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.58 billion from $2.39 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $954.3 million while total current assets were at $1.86 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $33.2 million, significantly higher than the -$30.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Peloton Interactive Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,313,456 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 280.67k shares after the latest sales, with -100.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 43.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.74 million shares worth more than $390.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 31.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 5.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.4 million and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.