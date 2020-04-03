Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) shares are -19.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.00% or $2.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.80% and -18.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Argus recommended the INFO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the INFO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $69.06. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.21.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.10% in the current quarter to $0.67, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.76, down -2.50% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,934,403 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,290,472. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,985,607 and 3,394,102 in purchases and sales respectively.

FORD WILLIAM E, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $148700.0 at $59.48 per share on Mar 31. The Director had earlier bought another 483 INFO shares valued at $27773.0 on Apr 01. The shares were bought at $57.50 per share. FORD WILLIAM E (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $58.46 per share on Mar 26 for a total of $1.17 million while Gear Jonathan, (EVP, CFO) sold 13,880 shares on Mar 26 for $816650.0 with each share fetching $58.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), on the other hand, is trading around $34.33 with a market cap of $19.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 536,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.24M shares after the latest sales, with 27.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 555.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company having a total of 1,081 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 51.21 million shares worth more than $2.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co held 9.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 44.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.