Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: KBR Inc. (KBR), Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares are -34.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.27% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.59% and -25.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the KBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $19.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.50. The forecasts give the KBR Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.35% or 9.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 10.20% from $1.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 242,275 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,757. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 224,666 and 113,615 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOPP MARK W, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 2,525 shares worth $50121.0 at $19.85 per share on Mar 09. The Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. had earlier sold another 2,343 KBR shares valued at $51523.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $21.99 per share. Conlon Gregory Sean (Chief Digital & Development) sold 12,250 shares at $25.62 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $313845.0 while SOPP MARK W, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 02 for $51436.0 with each share fetching $25.72.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), on the other hand, is trading around $16.13 with a market cap of $2.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Trinity Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 4,456,523 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.74M shares after the latest sales, with -236.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 116.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinity Industries Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 24.89 million shares worth more than $551.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. held 20.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.78 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.