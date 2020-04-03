Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: News Corporation (NWSA), Sysco Corporation (SYY)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -42.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.09% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.48% and -30.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2019, Citigroup recommended the NWSA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 12, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the NWSA stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.32, down -4.40% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 809,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 795,019. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), on the other hand, is trading around $41.29 with a market cap of $22.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Sysco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 422,770 shares. Insider sales totaled 311,223 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.21M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90% with a share float percentage of 507.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sysco Corporation having a total of 1,661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.29 million shares worth more than $4.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 33.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.87 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.