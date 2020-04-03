Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: PG&E Corporation (PCG), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are -23.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.66% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.42% and -45.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, CFRA recommended the PCG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PCG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.13. The forecasts give the PG&E Corporation stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.42% or 8.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.50% in the current quarter to $0.97, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.82, up 5.80% from $3.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.04 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 251,251 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 79,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,834 and 77,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), on the other hand, is trading around $7.75 with a market cap of $3.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Kimco Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 782,918 shares. Insider sales totaled 362,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.47M shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 420.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 686 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.81 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 39.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.66 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.