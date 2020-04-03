Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares are -37.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.96% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.13% down YTD and -37.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.35% and -22.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the STLD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the STLD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.73. The forecasts give the Steel Dynamics Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.49% or 3.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.70% in the current quarter to $0.79, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, down -7.20% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $0.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 92 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 450,093 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 176,304. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 325,199 and 160,757 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alvarez Miguel, a Senior Vice President at the company, bought 9,300 shares worth $198276.0 at $21.32 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 6,000 STLD shares valued at $125100.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $20.85 per share. Shaheen Gabriel (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $23.11 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $80885.0 while Shaheen Gabriel, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 05 for $129100.0 with each share fetching $25.82.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), on the other hand, is trading around $8.00 with a market cap of $619.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNOM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.99 million. This represented a 89.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $92.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.67 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.79 billion from $2.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $236.69 million, significantly lower than the $244.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$293.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Viper Energy Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,679 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 410.9k shares after the latest sales, with -0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 66.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viper Energy Partners LP having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $226.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.69 million and represent 11.28% of shares outstanding.