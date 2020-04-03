Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) shares are -31.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.30% or -$2.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.55% down YTD and -31.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.71% and -17.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, Pivotal Research Group recommended the WBA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on December 11, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WBA stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.39. The forecasts give the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.97% or 4.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.80% in the current quarter to $1.46, down from the $1.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.84, up 2.40% from $5.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.46 and $1.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 572,919 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 538,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony, a EVP, Global CAO and GC at the company, sold 123,496 shares worth $6.18 million at $50.06 per share on Aug 15. The EVP, Global CAO and GC had earlier sold another 234,355 WBA shares valued at $14.8 million on Nov 05. The shares were sold at $63.16 per share. Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony (EVP, Global CAO and GC) sold 13,867 shares at $51.00 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $707217.0 while Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony, (EVP, Global CAO and GC) sold 77,960 shares on Aug 14 for $3.98 million with each share fetching $51.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), on the other hand, is trading around $68.02 with a market cap of $80.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $95.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QCOM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.93 billion. This represented a 61.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.11 billion from $32.96 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $314.0 million while total current assets were at $16.2 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.12 billion, significantly higher than the $356.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $822.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 96 times at QUALCOMM Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 587,983 shares. Insider sales totaled 432,471 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with 53.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 1.14B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QUALCOMM Incorporated having a total of 2,117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.98 million shares worth more than $8.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.17 billion and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.