Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares are -23.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.68% or -$3.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.59% down YTD and -26.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.04% and -19.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the ZEN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ZEN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $92.32. The forecasts give the Zendesk Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $73.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.42% or 19.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, up 28.50% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 446 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 499 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 488,887 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 840,708. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,783 and 154,561 in purchases and sales respectively.

Titterton Jeffrey J, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 700 shares worth $41048.0 at $58.64 per share on Mar 19. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 5,000 ZEN shares valued at $308450.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $61.69 per share. McDermott Adrian (President of Products) sold 928 shares at $55.60 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $51597.0 while Gennaro Norman, (President of Sales) sold 4,000 shares on Feb 27 for $326867.0 with each share fetching $81.72.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), on the other hand, is trading around $22.28 with a market cap of $4.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.0 million. This represented a 97.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.43 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.68 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.66 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Athene Holding Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.13M shares after the latest sales, with 108.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 127.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athene Holding Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.91 million shares worth more than $654.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 12.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.21 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.