Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) shares are -14.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.66% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 34.05% and -18.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2014, Aegis Capital recommended the AMPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AMPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.50. The forecasts give the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.0% or 87.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 181,464 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.52 with a market cap of $3.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at TechnipFMC plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 1,058,022 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,879 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 118.69M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.60% with a share float percentage of 444.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 34.14 million shares worth more than $732.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 32.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $691.91 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.