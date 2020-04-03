Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Athersys Inc. (ATHX), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares are 122.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -31.16% or -$1.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 120.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 42.71% and 117.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ATHX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dawson James had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 26, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $2.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 69.56.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.32, down -95.40% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 629,040 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 351,226. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 106,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Laura K, a Senior Vice Pres Finance at the company, sold 51,483 shares worth $149357.0 at $2.90 per share on Mar 31. The Senior Vice Pres Finance had earlier sold another 137,894 ATHX shares valued at $525395.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $3.81 per share. Campbell Laura K (Senior Vice Pres Finance) sold 44,929 shares at $2.40 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $107834.0 while Lehmann William JR, (President and COO) sold 30,000 shares on Mar 18 for $41679.0 with each share fetching $1.39.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), on the other hand, is trading around $13.97 with a market cap of $18.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 1.16B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 630 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 90.22 million shares worth more than $2.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 65.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.11 billion and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.