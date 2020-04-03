Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), Discovery Inc. (DISCK)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares are -54.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.24% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.05% and -41.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the BHC stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on April 02, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BHC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.35. The forecasts give the Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.84% or 9.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.60% in the current quarter to $0.9, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.29, up 0.40% from $4.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $1.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 722,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,591. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 499,333 and 100,380 in purchases and sales respectively.

ACKERMANN CHRISTINA, a EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, bought 4,390 shares worth $80106.0 at $18.25 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 BHC shares valued at $38838.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $15.54 per share. VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. (Director) bought 1,100 shares at $18.18 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $19996.0 while DE SCHUTTER RICHARD U, (Director) bought 3,800 shares on Mar 10 for $69377.0 with each share fetching $18.26.

Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

