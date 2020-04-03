Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Geron Corporation (GERN), EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are -22.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.87% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.00% down YTD and -21.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.25% and -8.70% over the month.

On September 03, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the GERN stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 19, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the GERN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Geron Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.75% or 65.0%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.11, down from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.44, down -39.10% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.49 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,785 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 120,635. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., a Director at the company, bought 800 shares worth $1080.0 at $1.35 per share on Jan 10. The Director had earlier bought another 2,200 GERN shares valued at $2948.0 on Jan 10. The shares were bought at $1.34 per share.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), on the other hand, is trading around $12.87 with a market cap of $2.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

EQM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $56.99 million. This represented a 86.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $425.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.29 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.82 billion from $12.15 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.05 billion, significantly lower than the $1.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $26.94 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at EQM Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.4M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 97.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.80% with a share float percentage of 83.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQM Midstream Partners LP having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 11.61 million shares worth more than $347.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 5.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 10.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.14 million and represent 5.06% of shares outstanding.