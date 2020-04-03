Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) shares are -45.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.72% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.26% and -47.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Stephens recommended the SC stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 17, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.60. The forecasts give the Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.23% or 1.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.20% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, up 7.00% from $2.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 111,127 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,294. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,291 and 26,394 in purchases and sales respectively.

Morrin Richard, sold 17,422 shares worth $369695.0 at $21.22 per share on May 02. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 30,000 SC shares valued at $822330.0 on Jul 26. The shares were sold at $27.41 per share.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), on the other hand, is trading around $35.94 with a market cap of $5.89B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at A. O. Smith Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 52,295 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,657 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 134.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with A. O. Smith Corporation having a total of 698 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.87 million shares worth more than $756.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $555.32 million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.