Summarizing The Case For 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), TAL Education Group (TAL)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are -28.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.83% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.22% and -35.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the DDD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.17. The forecasts give the 3D Systems Corporation stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.0% or -57.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 400.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, down -0.30% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 601,482 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 186,675. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 212,771 and 66,371 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Andrew Martin, a EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec at the company, sold 3,234 shares worth $30967.0 at $9.58 per share on Mar 04. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec had earlier sold another 4,000 DDD shares valued at $32000.0 on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $8.00 per share. Stern Sadie (EVP, People and Culture) sold 3,178 shares at $9.58 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $30445.0 while SCHULTZ PHILIP C., (EVP, Operations) sold 3,730 shares on Mar 04 for $35733.0 with each share fetching $9.58.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), on the other hand, is trading around $50.68 with a market cap of $31.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 83.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 54.77 million shares worth more than $2.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 16.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 48.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 billion and represent 14.51% of shares outstanding.