Summarizing The Case For Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares are -34.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.87% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.30% and -15.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the MDRX stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MDRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.84. The forecasts give the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.0% or -29.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, up 0.40% from $0.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 583,008 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,566. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,612 and 218,731 in purchases and sales respectively.

Black Paul, a CEO at the company, bought 33,783 shares worth $252190.0 at $7.47 per share on Mar 05. The President & CFO had earlier bought another 15,000 MDRX shares valued at $111000.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $7.40 per share.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.92 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 2,048,936 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,073,764 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.48M shares after the latest sales, with 115.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 63.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.32 million shares worth more than $310.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.56 million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.