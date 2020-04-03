Summarizing The Case For Ecolab Inc. (ECL), FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares are -21.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.72% or $5.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.89% and -25.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Boenning & Scattergood recommended the ECL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 17, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ECL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $152.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $181.83. The forecasts give the Ecolab Inc. stock a price target range of $216.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $149.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.56% or -2.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.80% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $1.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.82, down -4.60% from $5.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.05 and $1.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 97 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 630,943 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 590,919. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,256 and 369,047 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wyant Jill S, a EVP & Pres – Global Regions at the company, sold 5,201 shares worth $1.04 million at $200.77 per share on Feb 25. The EVP & Pres – Global Regions had earlier sold another 24,084 ECL shares valued at $4.7 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $195.07 per share. Wyant Jill S (EVP & Pres – Global Regions) sold 72,606 shares at $204.02 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $14.81 million while Berger Larry L, (EVP & CTO) sold 16,235 shares on Feb 21 for $3.37 million with each share fetching $207.75.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), on the other hand, is trading around $116.64 with a market cap of $31.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $142.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at FedEx Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 54,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.16M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.80% with a share float percentage of 241.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedEx Corporation having a total of 1,629 institutions that hold shares in the company.