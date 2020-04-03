Summarizing The Case For GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares are -17.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.39% or $3.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.80% down YTD and -17.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.96% and -17.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2018, Citigroup recommended the GDDY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Rosenblatt had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GDDY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $56.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.75. The forecasts give the GoDaddy Inc. stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.17% or 9.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, up 9.00% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 753,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 336,411. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,166 and 142,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kelly Nima, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 661 shares worth $40486.0 at $61.25 per share on Mar 10. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 3,749 GDDY shares valued at $206063.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $54.96 per share. Winborne Raymond E Jr (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,305 shares at $68.90 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $158815.0 while Low Ah Kee Andrew, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,041 shares on Mar 03 for $278425.0 with each share fetching $68.90.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), on the other hand, is trading around $21.52 with a market cap of $6.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $418.52 million. This represented a 61.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.82 billion from $13.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $966.65 million, significantly higher than the $935.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $273.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Iron Mountain Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 266,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 149,996 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.77M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 282.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iron Mountain Incorporated having a total of 813 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.6 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 29.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $924.16 million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.