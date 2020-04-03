Summarizing The Case For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are 21.87% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.30% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 24.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.34% and 42.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 06, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the NBY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 18, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $0.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.43. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.45.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -85.70% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.25, up 46.40% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,593 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 549,427. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Co, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 24,326 shares worth $98277.0 at $4.04 per share on Jun 11. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 380,954 NBY shares valued at $1.46 million on Jun 11. The shares were sold at $3.84 per share. WU MIJIA (Director) sold 15,873 shares at $4.04 per share on Jun 11 for a total of $64127.0 while WU MIJIA, (Director) sold 47,619 shares on Jun 10 for $96667.0 with each share fetching $2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $38.96M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 961,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 379.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.30% with a share float percentage of 138.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Onconova Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.