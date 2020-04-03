News

Summarizing The Case For Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

By Winifred Gerald

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) shares are -86.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.80% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -86.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.27% and -70.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Goldman recommended the OVV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.51. The forecasts give the Ovintiv Inc. stock a price target range of $30.23 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.00.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.16, down -6.30% from $3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 829,388 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 254,403. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 508,138 and 254,403 in purchases and sales respectively.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.15 with a market cap of $3.04M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.16M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 59.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 20.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.

