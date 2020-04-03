Summarizing The Case For Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares are -50.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.23% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.95% down YTD and -50.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.85% and -36.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ZOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.16. The forecasts give the Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock a price target range of $0.65 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.65. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.38% or 75.38%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), on the other hand, is trading around $88.20 with a market cap of $17.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $130.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Entergy Corporation (ETR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $141.25 million. This represented a 94.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.46 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.96 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $51.72 billion from $50.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.82 billion, significantly higher than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 178 times at Entergy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 73 times and accounting for 500,780 shares. Insider sales totaled 458,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 105 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 521.29k shares after the latest sales, with 44.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 198.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entergy Corporation having a total of 973 institutions that hold shares in the company.