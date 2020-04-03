News

The decline in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

By Richard Addington

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is -59.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $40.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.56% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.2% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 36.64% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is -7.35% and -22.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -18.35% at the moment leaves the stock -44.26% off its SMA200. STNG registered -18.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.97.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.09%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.80% over the week and 17.05% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $879.60M and $704.30M in sales. and $704.30M in sales Fwd P/E is 3.47. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.26% and -60.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $234.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), with 13.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.15% while institutional investors hold 79.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.53M, and float is at 43.91M with Short Float at 7.52%. Institutions hold 59.61% of the Float.

