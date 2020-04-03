The decline in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.66 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.66% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.97% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.43, the stock is 4.30% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 3.27% off its SMA200. WPM registered 21.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.06.

The stock witnessed a -7.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.31%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $13.44B and $861.30M in sales. and $861.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 148.07 and Fwd P/E is 30.60. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.36% and -16.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $251.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

704 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), with 617.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 63.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 472.62M, and float is at 446.95M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 63.87% of the Float.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -24.35% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -19.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.0% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.