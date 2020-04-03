The Hershey Company (HSY) Vs. Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Which Is Riskier?

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) shares are -7.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.09% or $4.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.13% down YTD and -5.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.48% and -15.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the HSY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the HSY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $135.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.80. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 7.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $1.69, up from the $1.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.17, up 2.80% from $5.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.22 and $1.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 126 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 728,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,277,582. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 92,057 and 49,699 in purchases and sales respectively.

Buck Michele, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 3,832 shares worth $612813.0 at $159.92 per share on Feb 18. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier sold another 1,500 HSY shares valued at $229455.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $152.97 per share. Buck Michele (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 1,500 shares at $156.60 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $234900.0 while Buck Michele, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 3,832 shares on Feb 03 for $597141.0 with each share fetching $155.83.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), on the other hand, is trading around $40.62 with a market cap of $6.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 192 times at Ciena Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 359,716 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 176 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -160.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 26.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 152.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ciena Corporation having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company.