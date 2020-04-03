The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Baidu Inc. (BIDU), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are -21.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.96% or $1.91 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.19% and -17.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the BIDU stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 39 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BIDU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 39 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $99.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1035.55. The forecasts give the Baidu Inc. stock a price target range of $1335.09 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $671.27. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.54% or 85.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.6, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $45.77, up 4.20% from $52.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.28 and $15.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $63.36 for the next year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), on the other hand, is trading around $107.91 with a market cap of $18.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $152.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 118.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 740 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 10.24 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 6.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 billion and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.