The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Big Lots Inc. (BIG), Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares are -51.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.38% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.02% and -22.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the BIG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 31, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.29. The forecasts give the Big Lots Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.23% or -16.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.11, up 0.40% from $3.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 277,685 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 101,609. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 151,272 and 46,061 in purchases and sales respectively.

Padovano Nicholas E, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 951 shares worth $14893.0 at $15.66 per share on Mar 12. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 1,368 BIG shares valued at $18509.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $13.53 per share. Padovano Nicholas E (Senior Vice President) sold 1,749 shares at $16.96 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $29663.0 while Padovano Nicholas E, (Senior Vice President) sold 798 shares on Mar 09 for $13382.0 with each share fetching $16.77.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), on the other hand, is trading around $27.80 with a market cap of $4.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Cousins Properties Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 67,694 shares. Insider sales totaled 115,894 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 145.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cousins Properties Incorporated having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company.