The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) shares are -62.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.08% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.45% and -53.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2018, Goldman recommended the GGB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Scotiabank had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on January 22, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the GGB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.20. The forecasts give the Gerdau S.A. stock a price target range of $5.49 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.14. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.12% or 13.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, up 257.00% from $0.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), on the other hand, is trading around $48.23 with a market cap of $40.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Newmont Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 248,313 shares. Insider sales totaled 233,773 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -47.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.05M shares after the latest sales, with 8.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 804.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 112.25 million shares worth more than $4.88 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 92.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.01 billion and represent 11.42% of shares outstanding.