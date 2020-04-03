The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Prologis Inc. (PLD), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) shares are -15.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.07% or $2.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.81% and -19.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the PLD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 10, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PLD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $96.00. The forecasts give the Prologis Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $76.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.35% or 0.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 55.30% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.57, up 22.60% from $2.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 34,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 245,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,952 and 8,705 in purchases and sales respectively.

REILLY EUGENE F, a Chief Investment Officer at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $571200.0 at $81.60 per share on Jul 30. The Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 5,500 PLD shares valued at $450340.0 on Jul 31. The shares were sold at $81.88 per share. Olinger Thomas S (Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,051 shares at $82.25 per share on Jul 23 for a total of $1.07 million while HAWKINS PHILIP L, (Director) sold 9,000 shares on Jun 12 for $708480.0 with each share fetching $78.72.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), on the other hand, is trading around $16.06 with a market cap of $8.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Franklin Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 395,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 439,407 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 227.09M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 40.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.00% with a share float percentage of 269.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Franklin Resources Inc. having a total of 767 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.13 million shares worth more than $938.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 24.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $635.96 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.