The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: The AES Corporation (AES), Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) shares are -34.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.87% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.58% down YTD and -34.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.41% and -26.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 30, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the AES stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 02, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.42. The forecasts give the The AES Corporation stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.3% or 13.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.10% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.42, up 3.70% from $1.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,609,398 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 409,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 749,534 and 390,739 in purchases and sales respectively.

Moreno Leonardo, a SVP, Corporate Strategy at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $23800.0 at $9.52 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 4,300 AES shares valued at $48461.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $11.27 per share. Mendoza Tish (Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer) bought 3,240 shares at $9.28 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $30067.0 while Pimenta Gustavo, (EVP and CFO) bought 5,230 shares on Mar 19 for $49685.0 with each share fetching $9.50.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), on the other hand, is trading around $13.18 with a market cap of $2.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JWN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.35 billion. This represented a 70.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.74 billion from $10.07 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.24 billion, significantly lower than the $1.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $301.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Nordstrom Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 466,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 337,814 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.90% with a share float percentage of 105.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom Inc. having a total of 750 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $492.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.13 million and represent 5.27% of shares outstanding.