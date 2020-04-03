The Southern Company (SO) Vs. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Updated Outlook

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) shares are -17.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.51% or $2.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.97% and -22.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 22, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the SO stock is a In-line, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 17, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the SO stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.29. The forecasts give the The Southern Company stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.19% or -6.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.17, up 3.50% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 99 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,367,126 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,724,320. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 855,817 and 475,377 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuczynski Stephen E, a Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $128640.0 at $64.32 per share on Mar 03. The EVP & Pres. External Affairs had earlier sold another 9,843 SO shares valued at $669226.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $67.99 per share. Wilson Anthony L (Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power) sold 9,610 shares at $69.12 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $664243.0 while Kuczynski Stephen E, (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 03 for $141340.0 with each share fetching $70.67.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.65 with a market cap of $4.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Ares Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 23,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.28M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $149.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 7.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.48 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.