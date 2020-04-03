These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares are -0.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.38% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -0.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.17% and 0.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the CY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.49. The forecasts give the Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 2.88% or -5.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.40% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.21, up 5.00% from $1.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,478,529 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 949,365. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

El-Khoury Hassane, a President & CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.17 million at $23.31 per share on Nov 11. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 CY shares valued at $586273.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $23.45 per share. Thad Trent (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold 21,003 shares at $23.31 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $489502.0 while Thad Trent, (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold 50,000 shares on Oct 28 for $1.16 million with each share fetching $23.27.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), on the other hand, is trading around $47.86 with a market cap of $7.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $107.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Expedia Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 198,201 shares. Insider sales totaled 133,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 985.52k shares after the latest sales, with 21.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 133.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expedia Group Inc. having a total of 969 institutions that hold shares in the company.