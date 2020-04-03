These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Novartis AG (NVS), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares are -11.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.30% or $2.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.84% and -4.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the NVS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 10, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the NVS stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $102.67. The forecasts give the Novartis AG stock a price target range of $117.94 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.93. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.12% or -14.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $1.36, up from the $1.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.76, up 5.90% from $5.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Novartis Bioventures Ltd, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 168,630 shares worth $2.36 million at $14.00 per share on May 28. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 250,000 NVS shares valued at $3.0 million on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $12.00 per share. Novartis Bioventures Ltd (10% Owner) sold 138,704 shares at $1.03 per share on Apr 26 for a total of $142865.0 while Novartis Bioventures Ltd, (10% Owner) sold 563,096 shares on Apr 25 for $579989.0 with each share fetching $1.03.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), on the other hand, is trading around $8.34 with a market cap of $1.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $117.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.40% with a share float percentage of 63.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $68.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International, with the investment firm holding over 3.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.9 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.