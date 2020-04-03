These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: RingCentral Inc. (RNG), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares are 30.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.44% or $9.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +63.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.25% down YTD and 27.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.02% and -5.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the RNG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 07, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the RNG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $220.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $238.56. The forecasts give the RingCentral Inc. stock a price target range of $280.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $190.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.42% or -15.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.92, up 23.50% from $0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 340 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 576,142 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 537,531. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 187,753 and 242,981 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shmunis Vladimir, a CEO & Chairman at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $5.09 million at $203.71 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 423 RNG shares valued at $85598.0 on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $202.36 per share. Shmunis Vladimir (CEO & Chairman) sold 3,394 shares at $192.12 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $652055.0 while Shmunis Vladimir, (CEO & Chairman) sold 12,607 shares on Mar 11 for $2.61 million with each share fetching $206.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), on the other hand, is trading around $242.16 with a market cap of $64.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $267.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VRTX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $676.8 million. This represented a 52.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $5.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.32 billion from $7.51 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $698.97 million while total current assets were at $4.82 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.57 billion, significantly higher than the $1.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.49 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 450 times at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 103 times and accounting for 959,654 shares. Insider sales totaled 969,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 347 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -244.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 352.61k shares after the latest sales, with 258.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.20% with a share float percentage of 258.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated having a total of 1,166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.53 million shares worth more than $5.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 23.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.22 billion and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.