These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: The Progressive Corporation (PGR), Waste Management Inc. (WM)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) shares are 9.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.80% or $4.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.07% down YTD and 6.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.98% and -5.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PGR stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PGR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.00. The forecasts give the The Progressive Corporation stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.87% or -2.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.44, up from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.38, up 10.70% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 829,858 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 826,456. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 47,347 and 90,251 in purchases and sales respectively.

Griffith Susan Patricia, a President and CEO at the company, sold 24,609 shares worth $1.99 million at $80.72 per share on Feb 20. The Personal Lines President had earlier sold another 16,188 PGR shares valued at $1.16 million on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $71.56 per share. Murphy John Jo (CRM President) sold 7,922 shares at $73.70 per share on Jan 13 for a total of $583851.0 while Sieger Michael D, (Claims President) sold 3,356 shares on Jan 06 for $251700.0 with each share fetching $75.00.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), on the other hand, is trading around $91.14 with a market cap of $39.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waste Management Inc. (WM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $877.0 million. This represented a 77.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $27.74 billion from $27.11 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.87 billion, significantly higher than the $3.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Waste Management Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 353,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 301,140 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.20% with a share float percentage of 423.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waste Management Inc. having a total of 1,754 institutions that hold shares in the company.