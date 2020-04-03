These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares are -28.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.77% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.38% and -43.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Cowen recommended the UNIT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 03, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the UNIT stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.75. The forecasts give the Uniti Group Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.69% or -7.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -300.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.21, up 3.10% from $0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 632,059 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,832. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 337,582 and 24,832 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), on the other hand, is trading around $48.55 with a market cap of $4.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 84,843 shares. Insider sales totaled 73,151 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 355.9k shares after the latest sales, with 13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 82.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares worth more than $636.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $571.85 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.