These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), The Gap Inc. (GPS)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares are -95.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.83% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -96.44% down YTD and -95.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -67.45% and -80.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the WLL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 31, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the WLL stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.71. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 93.42.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.30% in the current quarter to -$0.66, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.83, down -30.20% from -$0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.67 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,879 and 37,565 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 WLL shares valued at $1145.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $1.15 per share.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), on the other hand, is trading around $5.50 with a market cap of $2.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at The Gap Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 234,611 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,913 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 157.6M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.70% with a share float percentage of 213.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.45 million shares worth more than $502.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.01 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.