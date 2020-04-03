Things appear to be looking up for Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is -75.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $47.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.96% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is -36.14% and -67.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing -12.10% at the moment leaves the stock -73.98% off its SMA200. EAT registered -76.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.60.

The stock witnessed a -71.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.11%, and is -30.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.72% over the week and 24.63% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 56147 employees, a market worth around $494.90M and $3.33B in sales. and $3.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.77 and Fwd P/E is 2.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.29% and -78.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.70%).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $894M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Brinker International Inc. (EAT), with 613.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 116.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.00M, and float is at 36.79M with Short Float at 18.74%. Institutions hold 114.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.59 million shares valued at $276.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.60% of the EAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.57 million shares valued at $191.94 million to account for 12.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.11 million shares representing 8.31% and valued at over $130.55 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 7.52% of the shares totaling 2.81 million with a market value of $118.13 million.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baltes Kelly C., the company’s EVP, President of Maggiano’s. SEC filings show that Baltes Kelly C. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $21.59 per share for a total of $21590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Baltes Kelly C. (EVP, President of Maggiano’s) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $25.29 per share for $25290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6500.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Baltes Kelly C. (EVP, President of Maggiano’s) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $29.20 for $14600.0. The insider now directly holds 5,500 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -60.14% down over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -70.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.12% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.