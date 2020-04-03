Things appear to be looking up for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is -64.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $64.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11%.

Currently trading at $16.35, the stock is -7.27% and -48.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 14.82% at the moment leaves the stock -59.32% off its SMA200. HP registered -70.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.92.

The stock witnessed a -53.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.88%, and is -13.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.72% over the week and 16.30% over the month.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has around 7767 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $2.67B in sales. and $2.67B in sales Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -74.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $597.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Top Institutional Holders

628 institutions hold shares in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), with 3.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 99.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.52M, and float is at 105.49M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 96.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.93 million shares valued at $542.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.96% of the HP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.2 million shares valued at $417.93 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co which holds 8.26 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $375.12 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $266.22 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benson Todd Willard, the company’s President of H&P Technologies. SEC filings show that Benson Todd Willard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $20.21 per share for a total of $202100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49297.0 shares.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Bell John R. (VP, Drilling Subsidiary) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $38.67 per share for $348034.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72426.0 shares of the HP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, LINDSAY JOHN W (President and CEO) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $38.61 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 273,441 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -89.51% lower over the past 12 months. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is -86.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.74% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.