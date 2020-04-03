Things appear to be looking up for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -25.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.62 and a high of $219.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $140.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.71%.

Currently trading at $143.72, the stock is -0.11% and -19.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -22.55% off its SMA200. NSC registered -25.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $166.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.41.

The stock witnessed a -21.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.97%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 24587 employees, a market worth around $37.98B and $11.30B in sales. and $11.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.61% and -34.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.31 with sales reaching $2.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

1,701 institutions hold shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), with 268.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 72.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 264.25M, and float is at 257.56M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 72.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.73 million shares valued at $3.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.11% of the NSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.35 million shares valued at $3.17 billion to account for 5.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 13.98 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $2.71 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 11.72 million with a market value of $2.28 billion.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zampi Jason Andrew, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Zampi Jason Andrew sold 1,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $212.45 per share for a total of $269810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Adams Ann A (EVP-Chief Transform. Officer) sold a total of 1,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $208.16 per share for $278102.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6950.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Wheeler Michael Joseph (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $212.84 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 21,764 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 3.82% up over the past 12 months. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is -15.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.45% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.