This Could Be A Brutal Week For DaVita Inc. (DVA), AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) shares are -6.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.17% or -$2.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.67% and -14.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, Raymond James recommended the DVA stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $70.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.97. The forecasts give the DaVita Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.05% or 6.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.09, up 2.20% from $5.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.51 and $1.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 782,148 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,444. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 495,926 and 40,679 in purchases and sales respectively.

NEHRA JOHN M, a Director at the company, sold 7,694 shares worth $621214.0 at $80.74 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 625 DVA shares valued at $44531.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $71.25 per share. NEHRA JOHN M (Director) sold 11,806 shares at $80.49 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $950265.0 while NEHRA JOHN M, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 26 for $1.62 million with each share fetching $80.93.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), on the other hand, is trading around $19.46 with a market cap of $2.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AerCap Holdings N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.80% with a share float percentage of 127.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AerCap Holdings N.V. having a total of 598 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.75 million shares worth more than $599.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.35 million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.