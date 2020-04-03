This Could Be A Brutal Week For Edison International (EIX), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares are -31.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.51% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.71% down YTD and -30.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.74% and -26.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 04, 2019, UBS recommended the EIX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 25, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EIX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.25. The forecasts give the Edison International stock a price target range of $89.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.1% or 0.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.48, up 6.70% from $4.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 48,820 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,012. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,461 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.65 with a market cap of $131.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SLCA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -23.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $444.82 million. This represented a -31.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $339.06 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$4.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.55 billion from $3.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $144.05 million, significantly lower than the $310.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,115,198 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,088 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.55M shares after the latest sales, with 25.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 68.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.48 million shares worth more than $70.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.29 million and represent 14.61% of shares outstanding.