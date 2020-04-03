This Could Be A Brutal Week For Frontline Ltd. (FRO), ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares are -34.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.88% or -$1.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.88% and 10.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, DNB Markets recommended the FRO stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.20. The forecasts give the Frontline Ltd. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.22% or -0.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.92, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.44, up 78.70% from $0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.99 for the next year.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), on the other hand, is trading around $21.63 with a market cap of $10.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at ONEOK Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 453,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 19.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 410.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ONEOK Inc. having a total of 1,302 institutions that hold shares in the company.