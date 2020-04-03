Industry

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Frontline Ltd. (FRO), ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

By Andrew Francis

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares are -34.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.88% or -$1.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.88% and 10.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, DNB Markets recommended the FRO stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.20. The forecasts give the Frontline Ltd. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.22% or -0.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.92, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.44, up 78.70% from $0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.99 for the next year.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), on the other hand, is trading around $21.63 with a market cap of $10.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at ONEOK Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 453,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 19.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 410.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ONEOK Inc. having a total of 1,302 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Industry

Heat Check: SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Vs. Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Richard Addington - 0
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares are -32.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.13% or $0.63 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Andrew Francis - 0
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are -40.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.20% or $0.88 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: News Corporation (NWSA), Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sue Brooks - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -42.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.09% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares are 9.65% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.57% or $1.98 higher in...
Read more

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: WESCO International Inc. (WCC), Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) shares are -70.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.44% or $0.25 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Why should you buy stock in TriNet Group Inc. (TNET)?

News Sue Brooks - 0
TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is 8.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.69 and a high...
Read more

The decline in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is -30.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high...
Read more

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) And Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are -9.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.27% or -$100.5 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us