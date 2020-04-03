This Could Be A Brutal Week For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are -40.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.20% or $0.88 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.38% and -19.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Pivotal Research Group recommended the HLF stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Resumed the stock as a Buy on December 04, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HLF stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.00. The forecasts give the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.47% or 42.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.50% in the current quarter to $0.63, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.93, up 4.00% from $2.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 212,509 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,479. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,827 and 20,181 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SVP/Managing Director EMEA had earlier sold another 738 HLF shares valued at $35144.0 on May 13. The shares were sold at $47.62 per share.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.97 with a market cap of $1.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 466,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,046,178 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.27M shares after the latest sales, with -4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 106.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnerVest Limited with over 34.89 million shares worth more than $438.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, EnerVest Limited held 20.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 24.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.14 million and represent 14.73% of shares outstanding.