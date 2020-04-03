This Could Be A Brutal Week For Lennar Corporation (LEN), Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares are -40.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.77% or -$1.31 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.18% down YTD and -40.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.22% and -49.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the LEN stock is a Positive, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LEN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.43. The forecasts give the Lennar Corporation stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.58% or 7.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 51.20% in the current quarter to $1.26, down from the $1.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.21, down -6.30% from $5.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $1.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,502,671 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 791,636. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 624,553 and 447,050 in purchases and sales respectively.

STOWELL SCOTT D, a Director at the company, sold 300,000 shares worth $20.16 million at $67.20 per share on Jan 24. The Controller had earlier sold another 20,000 LEN shares valued at $1.34 million on Jan 24. The shares were sold at $67.22 per share. BESSETTE DIANE J (VP/CFO/Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares at $58.92 per share on Jan 21 for a total of $589238.0 while Collins David M, (Controller) sold 10,000 shares on Jan 15 for $625400.0 with each share fetching $62.54.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is trading around $35.94 with a market cap of $10.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nucor Corporation (NUE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NUE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $229.7 million. This represented a 95.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.34 billion from $18.51 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $300.04 million while total current assets were at $8.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.81 billion, significantly higher than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.33 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Nucor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 99,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.88M shares after the latest sales, with 4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 298.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nucor Corporation having a total of 1,036 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 28.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.