This Could Be A Brutal Week For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are -68.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.35% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.30% and -62.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, Goldman recommended the SKT stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.80 to suggest that the SKT stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.3.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -159.10% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -6.70% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,186 and 54,044 in purchases and sales respectively.

SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R, a Senior VP, Treasurer at the company, sold 5,830 shares worth $73236.0 at $12.56 per share on Feb 20. The SVP,Construction & Development had earlier sold another 12,500 SKT shares valued at $112000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $8.96 per share. HENRY DAVID (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $14.41 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $144090.0 while TANGER STEVEN B, (CEO) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 20 for $144760.0 with each share fetching $14.48.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), on the other hand, is trading around $1.55 with a market cap of $313.22M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at The Michaels Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 115,098 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,823 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 564.67k shares after the latest sales, with 46.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 93.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Michaels Companies Inc. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 million shares worth more than $602.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 33.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group L.P., with the investment firm holding over 20.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.89 million and represent 12.89% of shares outstanding.